Amid layoffs and staff changes, Hollywild delays park opening

In a tumultuous start to 2017, Hollywild Animal Park announced it will not open for weekends in March as it traditionally does.

In January, a board member confirmed the director of the park resigned. The reason behind the resignation of the park's executive director, Kim Atchley, has not yet been released. Atchley was named executive director in 2015.

The board member also confirmed six or seven employees were laid off due to tight finances during the winter months. Volunteers and board members will be stepping up to fill the vacancies and care for the animals.

The board stressed that the animals are the top priority.

Hollywild, an Upstate fixture for more than 40 years, has been working to rebuild its image after several of violations, fines and a fire that claimed the lives of 28 animals.

In 2016, Atchley confirmed the park received its third consecutive "all clear" USDA inspection after steps were taken to improve conditions and expand enclosures.

On Tuesday, the vice president of Hollywild's board of directors said the park is delaying its annual weekends-only opening in March.

“Even for weekends only, the seasonal opening of the park requires a great deal of work and resources. The board decided to focus that energy and our resources instead on maintaining the quality of care that each animal requires,” said Tim Todd, chairperson of the board of directors for Hollywild Animal Park. “From hiring and training of seasonal staff to enhancing guest amenities like the picnic areas, viewing areas, and more, the checklist for opening day is very demanding.”

A spokesperson said the park is continuing to "pursue all opportunities" for Hollywild's future.

The park is a non-profit organization home to nearly 500 animals.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.