US Marshals hope newly found videos may lead to former carnival worker accused of rape

The U.S. Marshals hope recently discovered YouTube videos posted by a fugitive sought in two rape cases will generate leads and lead to an arrest.

U.S. Marshals said Michael Hawkins is accused of raped two women in 2012 and 2013.

Investigators released these details about the crimes:

On June 10, 2012, Hawkins allegedly raped a victim in her apartment after her family members went to bed. The victim, who was wheelchair bound and mentally challenged, reported the crime the next day and a warrant was issued for Hawkins’ arrest. He was formally charged with aggravated sex abuse in the first-degree and other crimes due to the victim’s disabilities. Hawkins remained undetected by authorities until the following year when he allegedly raped again. On Nov. 8, 2013, Hawkins allegedly sexually assaulted the wife of a friend, who had invited Hawkins to his Rotterdam, New York, home for a family gathering. In this case, he was charged with first-degree rape.

“Predators like Michael Hawkins who prey on helpless victims must be brought to justice,” said U.S. Marshal David McNulty of the Northern District of New York. “We, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are determined to make sure he’s held accountable, but we need the public’s help.”

Authorities believe Hawkins, 29, may have fled the area after his crimes. He has personal ties in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oregon, California and Florida, but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The suspect was nicknamed “Zombie Mike” by his friends for his poor hygiene, the US Marshals said. Hawkins was previously employed with traveling carnival companies based in New Jersey and North Carolina, and investigators said he could be working and traveling with similar companies in Ohio, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and states along the East Coast.

Hawkins is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His unique physical characteristics include a 1 ½ inch scar on his face, a burn mark scar on his right arm, and a tattoo of the Grim Reaper near his rib cage. According to friends, he is known to have a temper and abuse alcohol.

Click here to view the videos.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Hawkins’ arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or email: usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

PREVIOUSLY: 'Zombie Mike' wanted for sexually assaulting NY woman in wheelchair, may be in SC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.