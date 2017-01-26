Comedian James Gregory to make multiple Upstate tour stops - FOX Carolina 21

Comedian James Gregory to make multiple Upstate tour stops

James Gregory (Courtesy: funniestman.com) James Gregory (Courtesy: funniestman.com)
Comedian James Gregory will make several stops in the Upstate in February and March.

The Georgia comic has been touring for more than two decades and has been heralded as “the funniest man in America,” according to his website.

Below are Gregory’s Upstate tour stops.

  • Feb. 2: Sold out show at the Greenwood Community Theatre
  • Feb. 24: Centre Stage in Greenville
  • Feb. 25: Newberry Opera House
  • Mar. 3: Walhalla Civic Auditorium
  • Mar. 4: Mauldin Cultural Arts Center

Visit Gregory’s website for more information about the venues and tickets.

