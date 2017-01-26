Comedian James Gregory to make multiple Upstate tour stops

Comedian James Gregory will make several stops in the Upstate in February and March.

The Georgia comic has been touring for more than two decades and has been heralded as “the funniest man in America,” according to his website.

Below are Gregory’s Upstate tour stops.

Feb. 2: Sold out show at the Greenwood Community Theatre

Feb. 24: Centre Stage in Greenville

Feb. 25: Newberry Opera House

Mar. 3: Walhalla Civic Auditorium

Mar. 4: Mauldin Cultural Arts Center

Visit Gregory’s website for more information about the venues and tickets.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.