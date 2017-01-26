PHOTOS: Orangutan celebrates 32nd birthday at Greenville Zoo

One of the Greenville Zoo's newest residents turned 32 years old on Thursday.

Lana is a Sumatran orangutan who joined the zoo in fall 2016 with male companion, Kumar. The new exhibit was unveiled in January 2017, highlighting the plight of these animals, which are among the top 25 most endangered species.

Zoo officials said Lana was adjusting to her new accommodations slower than Kumar, but she seemed to be at home on Thursday opening presents insider her enclosure.

The zoo shared photos of Lana celebrating with treats and toys.

