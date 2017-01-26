Reward offered in case involving break-in suspect wearing Guy Fawkes mask

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a masked suspect.

Deputies said on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into a home on S. Crossing Way and committed larceny. Surveillance video was released of a suspect in a Guy Fawkes mask entering through a window of the residence.

Masks depicting Guy Fawkes have gained popularity, particularly among protesters and the hacker group Anonymous, after the release of the 2006 film V for Vendetta.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.