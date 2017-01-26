Bon Secours, MUSC warn heart surgery patients of possible equipm - FOX Carolina 21

Bon Secours, MUSC warn heart surgery patients of possible equipment contamination

Updated:
Heater-cooler equipment used for heart surgery. (Source: FDA) Heater-cooler equipment used for heart surgery. (Source: FDA)
CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Medical University of South Carolina issued a warning on Monday about contamination to equipment used during open-heart procedures.

Officials said Sorin 3T heater-cooler equipment, used to control blood temperature during surgery, was infected with potentially harmful bacteria during manufacturing. The Center for Disease Control confirmed the bacteria to be nontuberculous mycobateria (NTM), which is found in water and soil.

The hospital said they have not received any reports of MUSC patients suffering from infections related to this issue, but they are monitoring the situation. Symptom of NTM infection include night sweats, muscle aches, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and fever.

MUSC is working to replace devices impacted by the bacteria.

The public can reach MUSC at 843-792-5555 if they have questions.

The Bon Secours St. Francis Health System confirmed Thursday they are in the process of notifying approximately 1,500 patients who had surgery using the affected heater-cooler device.

Officials said no Bon Secours patients have been identified having signs of mycobacterium during the past 5 years. The hospital system has ordered new equipment to replace the existing heater-cooler machines.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.