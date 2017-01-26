Lear Corp. upgrading manufacturing plant in Spartanburg Co.

Lear Corporation announced Thursday it is investigating $7.7 million in expanding its manufacturing growth, bringing upgrades to its Upstate location.

The Fortune 500 company specializes in automotive seating and has 240 worldwide locations with approximately 140,000 employees. The investment will bring new equipment and upgraded infrastructure to its plant on Woods Chapel Road.

The improvements are expected to support the launch of new auto seat programs for the BMW assembly plant in Spartanburg County and the Volvo plant in Berkeley County.

"We are very pleased to be able to invest in future growth at this location," said CEO Matt Simoncini. "We appreciate the support of Spartanburg County and their partners at the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and look forward to continued success at our Duncan facility.”

