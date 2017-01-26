Final days of January bring big chill

Colder weather will settle in for Friday and the weekend. There will be a chance for snow in the mountains through Friday evening, then again on Sunday night.

Today, expect sunny skies across most of the area, with highs only getting into the low to upper 40s area-wide. A few snow showers are possible near the Tennessee border, as a strong wind pushes in from the northwest.

The seasonably cold weather will linger through the weekend, with some snow possible near the Tennessee border late Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday in the Upstate with a good amount of sunshine. In the mountains we’ll see clouds thicken late in the weekend, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s each day.

Next week is looking chilly, with some gusty wind to start the week. Our next chance for area-wide rain doesn’t look to arrive until Thursday into Friday as temperatures bounce back a bit.

