Official: No injuries in Laurens Co. bus crash

Laurens 55 bus crash (Source: School District) Laurens 55 bus crash (Source: School District)
HICKORY TAVERN, SC (Fox Carolina) -

A spokesman for Laurens County School District 55 confirmed Thursday a school bus was involved in a minor collision.

Officials said a Hickory Tavern School bus collided with a car near U.S. 25 and Erwin Mill Road around 4 p.m.

Spokesman Edward Murray said three students and a driver were on board when the crash occurred. No one in either vehicle was injured.

