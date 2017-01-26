Official: No injuries in Laurens Co. bus crash

A spokesman for Laurens County School District 55 confirmed Thursday a school bus was involved in a minor collision.

Officials said a Hickory Tavern School bus collided with a car near U.S. 25 and Erwin Mill Road around 4 p.m.

Spokesman Edward Murray said three students and a driver were on board when the crash occurred. No one in either vehicle was injured.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.