Deputies: 2 Greenville men arrested in Seneca-area burglaries

Deputies: 2 Greenville men arrested in Seneca-area burglaries

Jervonte Gilliam (L) and Kalo Green (Source: OCSO) Jervonte Gilliam (L) and Kalo Green (Source: OCSO)
SENECA, SC

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a second arrest was made in a series of burglaries in May 2016.

Deputies said the crimes occurred on Fernwood Drive and Wellford Highway on May 27.

In September, 20-year-old Jervonte Tiyon Gilliam of Shemwood Lane was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny and two counts of malicious injury to property.

Gilliam is being held at the detention center in Oconee County on a $45,000 bond.

Kalo Green, 24, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection with the case.

Green is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny and two counts of malicious injury to property. He is being held on a $46,375 bond.

