Incarcerated Upstate man sentenced to additional 23 years for drug, weapon convictions

Officials say an Upstate man caught with a large amount of crack cocaine and a gun at a local motel received a 23-year prison sentence today.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said 35-year-old Bradley R. Logan of Inman was arrested on May 13, 2015 while Spartanburg County deputies executed a search warrant at the Travelers Inn on Hospitality Drive. Reports say that while searching a motel room connected to Logan, deputies were able to recover nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine packaged in 3 baggies, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded handgun, a quantity of marijuana, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Logan, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence on unrelated drug convictions, pleaded guilty to second-offense trafficking crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of his new prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

