Police: Two shot, hospitalized after Spartanburg shooting, suspect sought

Dispatchers confirmed that a shooting occurred in the city of Spartanburg Thursday evening.

Reports say it happened at the Crown Pointe Apartment Homes on Powell Mill Road.

Spartanburg City Police responded to the scene, originally for a call about a fight involving weapons. Reports say the caller told officers that at least one man had been shot.

Police found two shooting victims upon arrival, however, one man with a gunshot wound to the chest and another victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victims were 20 and 23-years-old.

Both victims were transported to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System by EMS. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Reports say that after speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the shooting incident occurred near dumpsters in the area of Building D in the apartment complex.

Police said the suspect(s) fled the scene prior to their arrival. Spartanburg City Police and deputies set up perimeters and used K9 officers to search for the suspect. They are still working to locate the shooter.

A vehicle from the scene was impounded by officials to be examined in connection with the investigation.

At this time, officers believe the suspect may have been an acquaintance of the two victims, though police are unsure of how many suspects were involved. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065. Tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

