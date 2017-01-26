South Carolina's new Lt. Governor wraps up first full day

South Carolina's new Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, is getting comfortable with his new position

"The I's have it and the committee member is adopted," Bryant said.

The former Senator of the floor now presides over the Senate.

"It's much more difficult than it appears," Bryant said. "The Senate has a tradition of passionate, heated debates, but the Senate also has a tradition of showing each other respect."

As a Senator, one of his toughest days was the day Dylann Roof shot and killed his friend and colleague South Carolina Senator Clementa Pinckney. He keeps a recorded scripture on his website read by Pinckney, which Pinckney taped for him for an Easter service.

On Thursday, Bryant boxed up some pictures and will move his memories and conservatism to the lieutenant governor's office.

"Certainly, Ronald Reagan will go with us," he said as he took down a picture of the former president of the United States from his wall.

He said he will continue to fight for issues that are most important to him.

"For example promoting the right to life, maintaining our second amendment rights and your first amendment rights," he said.

Bryant says he wants to continue to work with new South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who just released a "Let's Get Started" YouTube video.

"I got to know Governor McMaster when he was chairman of the state Republican Party and I was county chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party," Bryant said.

As lieutenant governor, Bryant is over the office of aging.

He says as a man of faith, he prayed about his new position and believes it's where he supposed to be.

"The Son of man came to serve, not to be served and I want to maintain the service to the taxpayers of South Carolina," Bryant said.

Bryant says someone reminded him his constituency went from more than 100,000 people in the Anderson area to 4.5 million people throughout the state of South Carolina. He calls the position a challenge, but one he's grateful for.

