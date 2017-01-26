Troopers: Man killed after ejected from Newberry Co. single-vehi - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Man killed after ejected from Newberry Co. single-vehicle crash

NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say a driver is dead after a morning crash in Newberry County.

The call came in at 4:15 a.m.

According to reports, a driver was traveling east on Broad River Road in a 2007 Ford pick up truck before traveling off the road, over-correcting and crossing over designated traffic lines. Reports say the driver's vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road where it hit a culvert and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Troopers say the driver succumbed to injuries at the scene.

