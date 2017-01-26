Daisy Byrd still recovering after accident that killed 2 friends

Daisy Byrd, and her two friends Kortlynn Smith and Melissa Frilot were on their way to a friends’ house in December when an accused drunk driver hit them. Frilot and Smith were killed, but Byrd survived the accident.

"It's a lot to try and get past and I don't think you ever really get past it,” explained Byrd.

Since then, the 19 year old Spartanburg Methodist freshman has been on a long road to recovery. Just weeks ago she was learning how to walk again, Thursday she was on crutches hugging people at Pizza Inn in Spartanburg. Doctors didn't know what to expect in her recovery.

"They didn't really say much,” explained Byrd, “That I broke my legs and my arm and I was in a car accident."

She learned to walk all over again. Daisy's sister in law, Megan, says it's been a rough month for the family; emotionally and financially. The reason behind the fundraiser.

"As long as we can get everybody through that and the prayers, as long as people keep their prayers coming we'll make it,” said Megan Byrd.

Daisy says it’s hard to forget the crash or the moment her mother told her that her two friends passed away, but she knows they're not far.

"They're everywhere. I don't really have a second of any day when I don't kind of think about them,” explained Byrd, “They're reminders to keep going."

Byrd hopes her story of survival will deter people from getting behind the wheel drunk.

A link to her GoFundMe can be found here.

