Deputy from Upstate honored for bravery after shot 8 times in line of duty

Corporal Kimber Gist of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office poses with others at the ceremony. (Source: SC Sheriff's Association Facebook)

There are true heroes among us, and Thursday, one deputy with ties to the Upstate was honored for her service.

Corporal Kimber Gist of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office was shot 8 times in the line of duty in February of 2016. She was shot in the ear, leg, stomach and foot. Gist struggled with her foot during recovery but, nevertheless, vowed to return to doing what she loved.

Now, nearly a year later, she's back on the job. Earlier this month she returned to full duty.

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association honored Gist and several other heroic members of law enforcement agencies statewide, at a ceremony.

Gist, who is originally from Spartanburg County, was one of four deputies honored at the ceremony in Columbia and was presented with the Medal of Valor.

"It's an honor, is what it is. The South Carolina Sheriff's Association has been a really big help to officers around the state. To know they are honoring me is really special."

The Sheriff's Association says she showed tremendous bravery and presence of mind despite the circumstances that day.

"It feels good getting back," said Gist. "You have to get back to your routine, remember how to be a cop again and the daily routine is still what I'm working out."

The Senate also recognized Corporal Gist with a Senate resolution and Governor McMaster presented her with a certificate of recognition.

"God is able and everything that I've been through has not only been through God but also through like my family and friends," said Gist. "I just want to say thank you to everybody."

