South Carolina Senate passes proposal to tighten moped laws

It's been a bumpy ride but the South Carolina Senate is paving the way for the proposed moped bill to pass.

"Hopefully we will reach a consensus with the House and hopefully the governor will sign it into law. That's the best case scenario," said Senator Greg Hembree.

A proposal to tighten moped laws passed in the South Carolina Senate Thursday. Supporters say the proposed bill could create safer conditions for moped driver and require them to follow the same rules as other vehicles.

"You've got some safety features. They have to have lights that operate. It restricts the roads that they can travel on and raises the age of someone who can operate a moped to 15 years old. They're all little steps, but steps that lead us to a safer place," said Senator Hembree.

If the moped bill passes, drivers would have to register with the DMV, anyone under the age of 21 would have to wear a helmet, and if caught driving under the influence, moped drivers would now face DUI charges.

The moped bill was vetoed last year, but Senator Hembree says he's hopeful the proposed bill will pass this time around.

"We backed up and said let's just go with the main part of the bill, which is the safety part. We will then come back with separate legislation and deal with the insurance," said Senator Hembree.

Lawmakers say one of the main criticisms of the original bill was the insurance requirement but they compromised by taking it out.

The Senate will have their final reading on Tuesday. Then, it will go to the House on Wednesday.

