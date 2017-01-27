Upstate grads inducted into GCS Hall of Fame - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate grads inducted into GCS Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Six Upstate graduates are now part of the first ever Greenville County Schools Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors those who have made contributions to the community - from local to international.

The list of inductees includes the following individuals:

  • Late physicist and inventor Charles Townes
  • Former South Carolina governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Richard W. Riley
  • Professional football player Andre Goodman
  • Opera singer Elizabeth Bishop
  • Former GCS Superintendent Thomas Kerns
  • News anchor Jane Robelot DeCarvalho

On Thursday night, inductees were honored at a Hall of Fame dinner.

Proceeds from the event went to the Greenville County Schools Foundation.

