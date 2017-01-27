Upstate grads inducted into GCS Hall of Fame

Six Upstate graduates are now part of the first ever Greenville County Schools Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors those who have made contributions to the community - from local to international.

The list of inductees includes the following individuals:

Late physicist and inventor Charles Townes

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Richard W. Riley

Professional football player Andre Goodman

Opera singer Elizabeth Bishop

Former GCS Superintendent Thomas Kerns

News anchor Jane Robelot DeCarvalho

On Thursday night, inductees were honored at a Hall of Fame dinner.

Proceeds from the event went to the Greenville County Schools Foundation.

