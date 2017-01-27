District: Laurens HS basketball coach resigns after season suspension

An Upstate high school basketball coach is moving on without his team.

News came late Thursday evening that Laurens District High School Boys' Varsity Basketball Coach Ben Sinclair had submitted a letter of resignation from his position. He will, however, continue in his teaching position at the school.

Earlier in the week, Sinclair had been removed from a game at Greenwood High School and suspended indefinitely.

The school released the following statement:

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Laurens District High School (LDHS) Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach Ben Sinclair was ejected from a game at Greenwood High School. Earlier this evening, District Athletic Director, Ed Murray, advised Sinclair that he was being suspended from his coaching duties for the remainder of the 2016/2017 basketball season. Sinclair was advised that he was not being terminated but that his future status as the coach would be determined following the conclusion of the 2016/2017 season. At 9:32 P.M. Sinclair submitted his letter of resignation as the Raider head basketball coach. In his letter, Sinclair stated that, for personal reasons, he believes “it is what is best for the players, coaches, and everyone else associated with the Laurens Raider basketball program.” Sinclair also praised his assistant coaches, Andre Lytes, Josh Dawkins, and Adams Dean for their commitment to the program and expressed his confidence in their ability to carry on. According to Murray, the district has accepted Sinclair’s resignation as basketball coach. He will continue to perform his duties as a teacher at LDHS. Coach Andre Lytes is expected to finish the season as the interim head coach. LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the western half of Laurens County, SC.

