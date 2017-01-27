Construction to begin on new concession, restroom building at Sp - FOX Carolina 21

Construction to begin on new concession, restroom building at Springfield Park

Posted: Updated:
Shovels for the groundbreaking at Springfield Park (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 27, 2017) Shovels for the groundbreaking at Springfield Park (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 27, 2017)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Mauldin city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new concession and restroom facility at Springfield Park on Friday.

The new structure will be located in the south end zone of the football field.

Officials said the new concession and restroom building is needed due to the growing youth football program at the Mauldin Parks and Recreation Department.

City officials said other improvements have already been made at the park, including new fencing and lighting, and the parking lot will be upgraded in the near future.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the park on Hyde Circle.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.