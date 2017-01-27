Construction to begin on new concession, restroom building at Springfield Park

Shovels for the groundbreaking at Springfield Park (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 27, 2017)

Mauldin city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new concession and restroom facility at Springfield Park on Friday.

The new structure will be located in the south end zone of the football field.

Officials said the new concession and restroom building is needed due to the growing youth football program at the Mauldin Parks and Recreation Department.

City officials said other improvements have already been made at the park, including new fencing and lighting, and the parking lot will be upgraded in the near future.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the park on Hyde Circle.

