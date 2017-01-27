Monster Jam returns to Greenville of Friday, Saturday

Grave digger on the course in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 27, 2017)

Monster Jam returns to Greenville on Friday for another weekend of high octane thrills at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, Bad News Travels Fast, Aftershock, Krazy Train, Raminator, Toxic and other monster trucks will be featured in three shows on Friday and Saturday at the downtown Greenville venue.

Shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.

A Pit Party will also be held for fans on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Pit Pass tickets are $10 with the purchase of an event ticket.

Click here for ticket information and additional details.

