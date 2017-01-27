Police: Mother charged, father named person of interest in case of found Anderson toddler

Anderson police found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning after more than six hours of searching.

Deputies said they were notified by 911 at 5:30 a.m. that Devon Burton had gone missing from a home along the 200 block of Bailey Street.

Burton’s mother told police that she had gone to the store around 3:30 a.m. to get cigarettes and had left the toddler with the child's grandfather. When she came home, the grandfather was asleep and the child was missing.

The mother said she looked for Devon for some time and then called 911 when she could not locate him.

Police said Devon,his mother, and grandfather live at the home on Bailey Street. The had family just moved into the home two weeks earlier. Police also confirmed with the child’s father in Gray Court that Devon was not with him.

Bloodhounds, horses and drones were called in from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to search the area for the toddler. The dogs were unable to pickup a strong scent track, police said.

“Our biggest concern is that there’s a baby out here in a onesie in the cold and the wind," Lt. David Creamer said.

Creamer said there is a deep gully less than 200 yards from the home and areas of swampland nearby that crews are combing though.

Police said they did not need assistance from the public at the search site Friday morning but asked everyone in the community to be alert and report any possible sightings to police right away.

Just before noon Creamer said the child had been located and was being checked out by EMS. He was later released from the hospital in good condition.

Creamer said a passerby saw the child walking down a nearby street, stopped him, and notified police. The child was still wearing his footed pajamas and seemed to be in good condition.

A spokesperson from the Department of Social Services said law enforcement will assess the case and recommend the best protective placement for the child.

On Friday evening, police said the child's mother, Heather Knight, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. According to arrest warrants, police found a glass pipe on the couch and partially used spray paint cans in Devon's bedroom.

Knight's bond was set at $50,000 at a bond hearing on Saturday. She was charged with child neglect, per the judge.

Devon's father, Randolph Burton, has been identified as a person of interest and investigators said they need to talk to him. A background check on Burton revealed charges for fraudulent checks, petit larceny, assault and battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

On Monday morning, jail officials confirmed Knight had been released from jail after posting bond.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

