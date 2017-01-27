Clemson police: Stolen credit card suspect arrested in Lowcountry

The Clemson City Police Department said a woman accused of using stolen credit cards in the city has been located.

Clemson police were searching for 19-year-old Vanesa Vasquez.

Vasquez was wanted on six counts of financial identity fraud. Police said she has family in Anderson, but may have traveled to the Charleston area, where her partner Sean Dylan Craig was arrested.

Vasquez claims she and Craig are married but police said they have found no legal proof of the union. Craig was arrested on unrelated charges in Berkeley County, where he will be held until he completes his sentence and returns to Clemson to face charges.

Police confirmed Tuesday Vasquez was arrested in the lower part of the state and was transported back to Clemson on Wednesday.

