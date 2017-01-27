Firefighters investigating deadly house fire in Wellford

First responders on the scene of the Wellford Fire (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 27, 2017)

Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the Wellford area Friday morning.

Brent Lewis, Assistant Fire Chief with the North Spartanburg Fire District, confirmed a fire fatality at an home on Neighborhood Road.

North Spartanburg, Duncan and Tiger River fire departments were called in to battle the blaze.

Lewis later said approximately 40 percent of the home was consumed by the flames. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental, according to Lewis.

The coroner identified 75-year-old Larry Albert Gray as the victim of the fire. Gray died from thermal burns and carbon monoxide poisoning, an autopsy revealed.

The coroner confirmed Gray was a veteran.

