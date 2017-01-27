Study says 17 percent of SC's undocumented population living in Greenville Co.

As President Donald Trump takes office he said big changes are coming to immigration policy in the U.S., one of the key issues since the start of his campaign.

When addressing a GOP retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, Trump said his first priority is deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories.

"They're going to be gone. Fast," Trump said.

One day earlier, the president signed an executive orders banning "sanctuary cities," safe havens for undocumented immigrants, and pushing forward with building a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants were living in the U.S. as of 2014.

A research study by the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute indicates 98,000 of these immigrants were living in South Carolina, with 17,000 of those living in Greenville County.

More than 60 percent of the undocumented population of South Carolina immigrated from Mexico, according to MPI. The institute reported more than 6 million unauthorized Mexican immigrants in the U.S. in 2014.

