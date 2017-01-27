Bob Jones makes announcement on museum, gallery closures - FOX Carolina 21

Bob Jones makes announcement on museum, gallery closures

Guests at Bob Jones' Museum & Gallery (Source: BJU) Guests at Bob Jones' Museum & Gallery (Source: BJU)
More than 400 works are on display at M&G (Source: BJU) More than 400 works are on display at M&G (Source: BJU)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bob Jones University said its museum and art gallery is closings for renovation, but a satellite location will be closing permanently.

University president Steve Pettit said the Museum & Gallery building on campus will be closed beginning Feb. 18 while crews install a new HVAC, seal outside walls and replace interior walls. Pettit said the Museum & Gallery is expected to re-open in two years.

During the construction, the collection's 400 works will be loaned to other museums, corporations and private homes, or placed in climate-controlled storage.

The M&G satellite location at Heritage Green will be closing permanently on Feb. 4. Pettit said Greenville County is looking for a new building tenant.

The Museum & Gallery, founded in 1948, reportedly has more than 20,000 visitors per year.

