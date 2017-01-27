District: TL Hanna football coach resigns

A district spokesperson confirmed the resignation of T.L. Hanna High School's head football coach on Friday.

Spokesman Kyle Newton said Bruce Ollis, who coached the Yellow Jackets for three years, officially resigned. Ollis led the team to two playoffs during his time and was "instrumental in the design and construction of the new T.L. Hanna Athletic Field House."

The superintendent of Anderson District 5, Tom Wilson, said Ollis leaves behind a strong team, a strong foundation and a strong program.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.