Greer sells former hospital site for $3M; property plans remain mystery

Officials announced a big change coming to the city of Greer, but specific details still remain a mystery.

On Friday, city officials said they closed on the sale of a 10-acre site near the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive. The tract is the former location of Allen Bennett Memorial Hospital, which was gifted to the city by Greenville Health System in 2010.

It was purchased for $3,010,000 by new owner Jim Benson with 313 Memorial Drive, LLC. Benson is the Upstate businessman behind the successful Benson Automotive.

Officials said the new plans for the site include development and new jobs, but the big reveal will be up to Benson and his lawyer. Attorney Brian Martin said they look forward to sharing the plans soon.

