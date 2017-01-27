Upstate man pleads guilty to 2015 kidnapping, chase

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a convict is back in the Upstate to face charges in connection with a 2015 armed robbery and chase.

Clemson resident Adam Richardson Martin, 26, was arrested after reportedly robbing a couple at gunpoint on Murphee Drive. Deputies said on Mar. 2, 2015, Martin was conducting yard work at the victims' home when he asked to speak to them inside their living room.

Martin is accused of pulling out a handgun and stealing their valuables, which included $500 in cash and a jewelry box. Deputies said during the crime, Martin told the victim he was unstable and that they were good people.

He also reportedly took their cell phones and car keys, but abandoned them in the driveway at the couple's request.

Martin was charged on the day of the crime with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect then led authorities on a high-speed chase which ended on Interstate 385 in Laurens County. He was taken into custody and charged by Laurens County officials with hit and run, assault and battery and failure to stop for an officer, according to the Department of Corrections.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years on the charges and incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institute. DOC reports he lost telephone and canteen privileges for more than two months after threatening to harm an employee.

Now, deputies said Martin is finally returning to Oconee County to face charges in their jurisdiction.

He was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center on Jan. 27 around 2:30 p.m. where he was denied bond on all charges. A hold has also been placed on Martin by the DOC, Clemson Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, the solicitor said Martin pleaded guilty to charges in both Oconee and Anderson counties.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison suspended to 15 years and 5 years of probation.

