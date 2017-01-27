Chilly weekend, mountain snow Sunday

Our chilly weekend continues!

At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day but highs will still only make it into the middle 40s in the mountains and lower to middle 50s in the Upstate with brisk southwest breeze at 5-15 miles per hour gusting above 20 mph at times.

Tonight will be cold again as a few clouds move in, along with a few flurries near the Tennessee border with lows in the 20s to near 30. Sunday will be a little cloudier but still dry and cold in the Upstate with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Quite a few places in the mountains though will see a few snow showers which could result in some light accumulations mainly in the highest elevations, but areas around Asheville/Hendersonville could see a dusting too.

Monday will be a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate. Those should bounce back a bit by mid-week with area-wide highs in the 50s to near 60 in our southern areas with a slight rain chance on Friday.

