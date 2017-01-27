Mother of Taylor Miller, killed in 2014 trooper-involved crash, sues SCDPS

The mother of an Upstate man killed during a trooper chase has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On Dec. 25, 2014, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said 22-year-old Taylor Miller was the passenger in an SUV driven by Lauren Rowe, traveling on North Pleasantburg Drive near Rutherford Road.

According to officials, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was chasing suspect Radrecus Young when the trooper crashed into Rowe's SUV.

Miller was transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries. Rowe was later charged with felony DUI in connection with the case.

The young man's mother and representative of his estate, Carolyn Miller, is suing for funeral expenses, damages due to the loss of her son, and suffering Taylor experienced prior to his passing.

According to online court records, the lawsuit was filed on Dec. 16, 2016. The document says the trooper had a red light at the time of the crash and claims SCDPS was "grossly negligent" in the training and supervision of its employees.

SCDPS responded to the lawsuit on Jan. 25 and admitted to involvement in a crash claiming Miller's life, but said the trooper did not run a red light. The response to the lawsuit claims the SUV driven by a friend of Miller hit the trooper.

The document also states Miller "knew or should have known" the dangers of riding in the car with a driver under the influence.

The agency denies any negligence resulting in the deadly crash.

A jury trial has been requested in the case.

