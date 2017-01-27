Police: Burglars ransack Greenville's iStore, get away with nearly $60K in merchandise

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a burglary at iStore early Friday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the store on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers on scene said when they arrived shortly after the burglar left, the front door appeared to have been forced open.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and said it appears five suspects entered the store from the alley on Laurens Street and ransacked the building. They are believed to have fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala bearing a paper license plate, getting away with what store employees said was nearly $60,000 in merchandise.

iStore employees told FOX Carolina they believe the suspects are the same group who attempted to rob the store a few weeks ago. They said they don't think a past employee is behind the burglary, but possibly a customer that was casing the store. According to employees, all of the stolen merchandise was taken from the back of the store - a place that only store employees were familiar with.

The store is expected to receive replacements for stolen merchandise by next week. Employees say that any customers with outstanding orders affected by the burglary will receive their merchandise in the order they placed them.

iStore specializes in the repair of Apple computers, phones and accessories.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

