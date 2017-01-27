Police searching for missing woman last seen with her pink cane - FOX Carolina 21

Police searching for missing woman last seen with her pink cane

Robbie Arlene Turner (Source: Wellford Police Department) Robbie Arlene Turner (Source: Wellford Police Department)
WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Wellford Police are on the lookout for a woman they say went missing out of the area.

Police say 52-year-old Robbie Arlene Turner was last seen walking in the Hwy 292 and Ridge Road area with her cane.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, and carrying a pink walking cane.

Turner was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark coat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact their local authorities or the Wellford City Police Department.

