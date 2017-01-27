MISSING: Waynesville police searching for missing man

Waynesville police need your help to locate a missing man.

Police say Cameron Calvin Rogers was last seen Tuesday, January 24, in the Chestnut Park Drive area of Waynesville.

Rogers, 41, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Police describe rogers as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown Carhartt jacket.

Reports say he could be on his way to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Turner can be shared with the Waynesville Police Department at (828) 456-5363 or on their Facebook page.

