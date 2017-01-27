Police seek missing woman, boyfriend who may have fled west after ditching kids at mom's

Waynesville police are searching for a missing woman, and her boyfriend, who may be headed out west after ditching her children at her mother's house.

Tracy Cardissa Douville, 34, and her boyfriend Nicholas Victor Lear, 23, both of Hayesville, N.C., were last seen in the Chatham Street area of Waynesville on Friday, January 20 around 11 a.m.

Police say Douville dropped off her three children at her mother's apartment and then left the area with Lear in her silver 2005 Toyota Camry with a tag that read "BCM-7894."

Officials say the couple may be heading west toward Arizona or California.

Douville is described as 5' 1" with brown hair and brown eyes, Lear 6'1" with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Turner can be shared with the Waynesville Police Department at (828) 456-5363 or on their Facebook page.

