Missing boy encourages local activist to push harder for "Leonna's Law"

Friday's events involving a missing Upstate 2-year-old boy have many people remembering little Leonna Wright.

Wright's grandfather lives in the same neighborhood as the child who went missing early today. Though that child was found, that's not the case for his granddaughter who hasn't been seen since she baby went missing from her Pendleton apartment about a year and a half ago.

Although there was a positive end to what could have been a much different story for an Anderson toddler, another family is still grieving the loss of Leonna.

Investigators say, Leonna disappeared while in the care of her mother's boyfriend. No charges have ever been filed.

Now a local activist wants a law on the books to protect children and hold caregivers responsible when children go missing. Traci Fant, who works with the Upstate activist group Freedom Fighters, has been working with the family and law enforcement on Leonna Wright's case. She says today's missing toddler case brings more awareness to the need to charge someone when a child goes missing.

Wright's grandfather said hearing about the missing boy brought back sad memories.

"When I watched the news this morning, it reminded me of my granddaughter, and I said to myself, 'I hope they found the baby because I don't want what happened to him like what happened to my grand baby,'" he said.

Sheriff McBride says that they have added new investigators to the department who will look over the case. There's also a new captain leading the investigation team and they met last week to go over that case.

McBride said officials have also met with the family and they have promised to do everything possible to find out what happened to Leonna and who is responsible.

"We will be relentless in pursuit of what happened to baby Leonna," said McBride.

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.