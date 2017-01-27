SCAM ALERT: "Can you hear me?"

Another phone scam is making the rounds and you may not even know you've been hit until it's too late.

Scammers are hacking into your personal and banking information with a new trick. It's been labeled as the "Can you hear me?" scam.

A cyber criminal calls you up, pretends like there is a bad connection to try and get several responses from you. Then, the caller uses those recordings to steal your information.

One Greenville woman says she was working at Magnolia Scents by Design on Wednesday when she almost became a victim.

"Same thing, different person. Couldn't hear the connection," said Felicia Allen.

Deveren Werne of Liquid Video Technologies says it's not the most genius scam he's seen, but it can be one of the most damaging.

"This is actually an old scam from the 80's and 90's that's been given new legs," said Werne. "It's simple. Someone calls you. All they need is a few quick responses."

Werne says that what many don't know is that the person on the other line is actually recording your responses and using those recordings to hack into your personal account.

"Now they just got your voice. Somebody else calls you and says 'Hey what's your name?' Then they call VISA and go, 'What's your name?'" Werne explained. "They play back my name. They now have my voice, they now can gain access to my account."

The simplest way to protect yourself from the scam?

"Pretty much you hang the phone up," said Werne. "If you're talking to someone you don't know, hang the phone up."

The problem is - there are so many ways to disguise the number. Werne says most of the time someone is using an app that changes their number to a local air code of a target.

As for Felicia Allen, however, she says she'll be more aware of who's calling, whether it's her own phone or the work phone.

"I don't pick up when I don't know the number anymore," said Allen. "You never know who will be on the other end. You don't know what they're going to ask you about."

