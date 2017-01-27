Missing 11-year-old boy out of Anderson found safe

Anderson County deputies confirmed a missing 11-year-old boy was found safe early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Chad McBride said a passerby called in and reported seeing someone who matched Cameron Carver's description on the area of Highway 29 South at about 4:15 a.m.

McBride said Carver was located at a convenience store. He said the little boy ran away from home and was in fine condition when deputies found him.

Deputies got the call that Carver was missing at 8:27 p.m. on Friday.

According to reports from the Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Cameron Lee Carver was last seen around 8 p.m. by his grandparents on the 600 block of Don Avenue. He had reportedly walked away from his residence at that location.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office spent several hours searching that location and surrounding areas with Anderson Technical Rescue, K9 units and Air-1 (helicopter), searching for Carver.

Carver was located safe and sound before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on finding Cameron:

"Sheriff McBride and our agency would like to thank Anderson City and Anderson County Fire Departments and all of the numerous volunteers who worked tirelessly in the bitter cold to help find Cameron. Every resource at the agency’s disposal was used in the search. Also, a big thanks to our neighboring agencies who, as usual, were on standby in case we needed their assistance. And, thank you to our media partners for helping us get the word out. We appreciate it!"

