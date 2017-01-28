Mommy Matters On FOX: Going Green in 2017

Inside Modern Cloth in Greenville, owners Angie and Rick will walk you through the basics and help you sift through different brands and styles of cloth diapers. The store boasts all natural and organic products for babies and kids, something Upstate mom Amber Michels instantly loved about it.

"Anyone can open a brick and mortar. Anyone can open a store, but not everyone goes above and beyond when it comes to knowing the product they're selling. Not everyone goes above and beyond when they offer the classes that accommodate the cloth diapers, support group for dads and support groups for moms. That is such a key component to the heart of this store," said Michels.

Michels, the founder of Upstate maternity consulting business Your Milk Shoppe, said cloth diapers are now something she encourages other moms and clients to give a try.

"The first few weeks both my husband and I were like we're not sure if this is a good idea... but I will say after that first month after we got our rhythm down with the diapers... A lot of them just have this awesome little cloth insert, you throw it into the washer, it takes care of itself," said Michels.

She said although upfront the cost might be a little higher to buy a cloth diaper, she believes most people will find there's a bigger savings to look forward to in the long run.

"We had 10 for each stage and think about that, do the math. You're buying those weekly and your baby is just running through them.. Ten diapers per every six months we saved a ton of money and again, with baby number two we're going to reuse those. We know we can actually save money," said Michels.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.