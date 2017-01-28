Coroner: House fire claims life of Upstate man, unable to escape flames

Scene of the house fire in Greenville Co. (Jan 28, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County coroner confirms an Upstate man has died as a result of a house fire.

Coroner Park Evans said 38-year-old Michael Steven Williams Jr. was the sole occupant of a home located on Bridwell Avenue in Greenville when the residence caught fire. Williams was unable to exit the home and was located unresponsive inside the home on Friday at about 9 p.m. by the Greenville City Fire Department, the coroner said.

EMS performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene shortly before midnight.

The case is under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

