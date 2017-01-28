Upstate man dies of car accident injuries after nearly 2 months in hospital, per coroner

The coroner announced Saturday that an Upstate man has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in a collision last year.

Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said 79-year-old William J. Woodson of Pelzer was pronounced dead Friday shortly after 3 p.m. after spending nearly two months in the hospital.

Woodson was first transported to the hospital on Dec 6, 2016 after he lost control of his car and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The incident took place on Holland Ford Road in Pelzer.

He remained at Greenville Memorial Hospital until Jan 6 when he was transferred to North Greenville Hospital where he later died on Jan 27, the coroner said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

