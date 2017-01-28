Reward offered for info leading to suspect arrest after dog foun - FOX Carolina 21

Reward offered for info leading to suspect arrest after dog found starved to death in Transylvania Co.

Posted: Updated:
NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officers with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect after a dog was found starved to death in the Pigsah National Forest.

Animal Control officers located a deceased Great Pyrenees dog on Avery Creek Road in the Pigsah National Forest on Jan 2. The dog was found alongside household garbage approximately one half mile from I-276 N.

Officials determined the dog had died from starvation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information can be reported anonymously at 828-86-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.