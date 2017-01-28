Organization hosts free adoption fair in Upstate to encourage families to consider foster care, adoption

Organization hosts free adoption fair in Upstate to encourage fa - FOX Carolina 21

Free adoption fair in Simpsonville. (Jan 28, 2017 FOX Carolina) Free adoption fair in Simpsonville. (Jan 28, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A free adoption fair took place in the Upstate to provide helpful resources and encourage families to consider foster care and adoption.

The SC Bar Young Lawyers Division is hosed the free adoption fair at Upstate Church in Simpsonville located at 679 Harrison Bridge Road.

Attorneys, agencies and other vendors in children's services were be on hand to answer questions about adoption. One-on-one consultations were also available.

The fair took place from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Adoption fairs will also be held in Charleston on Feb. 25 and in Columbia on April 1. For more information, click here.

