1 dead following Greenwood Co. collision involving trailer

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a fatal car accident involving a trailer Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, 27-year-old Kevin Matthew Elliott of Walterboro succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene following a car accident shortly before 9 a.m.

The report states, Elliott was the passenger in a vehicle traveling East on Scotch Cross Road in Greenwood County when the vehicle struck a trailer that was being pulled by a vehicle in front of them.

Elliott’s manner of death has been ruled accidental. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

