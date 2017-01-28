Family pig may have started fire that destroyed home of Anderson Co. officials

Two Anderson County officials and a small child have been displaced after a weekend fire destroyed the place they call home.

Cristina and Jamie Turner are both members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Search and Rescue team, Jamie an Animal Control Officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as well.

On Saturday afternoon, their whole lives changed.

The pair along with Jamie’s 14-month-old daughter Brayleigh were not home when a fire broke out at their home, claiming the life of several family pets.

Multiple fire units rushed to the scene of their home on the 700 block of Martin Road around 3:30 p.m., but it was already too late. The home was a complete loss.

Cristina Turner said fire investigators suspect that one of the family’s pigs, Fern, somehow knocked over a heat lamp inside her house to protect her from cold weather, starting the fire.

Fern, Cristina says, is a Yorkshire pig weighing between 200 and 300 pounds. The pig was supposed to go to a new home on Saturday, but something came up so the family still had her.

According to Cristina, the pig’s house was near the family’s home so the fire easily spread, hitting two propane tanks and Jamie’s car.

Cristina, who is a 3 time cancer survivor recently widowed, says she, her daughter Jamie and her granddaughter Brayleigh are blessed to still have Jamie’s home to stay in. They had all gone to finalize the sale of Jamie’s house while Cristina’s home that the family lived in had gone up in flames. The family has taken it off the market and are now living in it.

The family, has been devastated by the loss of not only their home, but family pets as well. The Turners lost two house dogs, Grace, 4, and Cooper, 14, and three birds – a cockatiel, 20, African Grey parrot, 15, and a double yellow head amazon, 10.

They were, however grateful for the discovery of photos that survived the fire in a room that suffered only water and smoke damage.

Cristina says the out-pour of help and support from the community has truly moved her. She thanks the Anderson community, the motorcycle community, law enforcement and the firehouse substation owner who offered the station’s trailer to store donations in, for all their assistance during this difficult time.

She says she can actually feel when people are praying for her.

“It literally lifts you up,” said Cristina, who also notes there is no way to put her thankfulness into words.

Her daughter Jamie, Cristina says, has a giving spirit and sacrificed everything to live with her after Cristina’s husband passed away last March. She says Jamie is a real credit to the community.

Though the Turner family has a place to lay their heads, they are still without many everyday items. The family is currently in need of hairdryers, lotions, baby items and clothes, deodorant, makeup, socks, shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other toiletry items.

They are also in need of clothing, as most of their personal belongings were also lost in the blaze. Their clothing sizes are as follows:

Jamie:

Pants – 6

Shirts – small or medium

Cristina:

Pants – 8

Shirts – small

Brayleigh:

12-18 months

Shoes - 4

Donations, gift cards and all items for the Turner family can be dropped off at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office located at 305 Camson Road. Those wishing to assist the family may also donate to their GoFundMe account here.

