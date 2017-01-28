Lanes reopen on I-85 S in Greenville following rollover crash - FOX Carolina 21

Lanes reopen on I-85 S in Greenville following rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Dixie Cooper) Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Dixie Cooper)
Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Michael Noland) Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Michael Noland)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A car collision on Interstate 85 in Greenville closed two lanes Saturday afternoon, troopers report.

According to troopers, the incident occurred on I-85 S at Exit 51C - Woodruff Road. Two right lanes were closed for a few hours before reopening.

Viewer photos reveal a car overturned.

We are working to get more information on the victim's condition and crash details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.