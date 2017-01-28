Lanes reopen on I-85 S in Greenville following rollover crash

South Carolina is one of 14 states in the path of totality for August's total solar eclipse and the rare event is expected to draw more than one million visitors to the area.More >
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of four young children.More >
FOX Carolina has obtained new information through the Freedom of Information Act into the death of Lori Williams, 42, who was found dead inside her Greer apartment on April 25.More >
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a man was arrested in Spartanburg on Wednesday in connection with an effort to obtain an insurance payment with a forged document.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
A 44-acre (18-hectare) saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White penned "Charlotte's Web" is up for sale for $3.7 million.More >
Tryon Police Department wants you to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills being passed around the area.More >
Family shares photos of baby killed in Hartwell dog attack. (8/2/17)More >
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Thomas Bryson. (8/2/17)More >
Henderson County deputies said the truck of slain man Thomas Bryson was vandalized by a murder suspect and are hoping witnesses will recognize the photos.More >
Communities gathered all over the nation for National Night Out which aims to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.More >
Wofford College opened it's fall football camp on Tuesday.More >
Phillip Stroupe II and Phillip Stroupe I appeared in court in Henderson County while Larry Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins, and Frederick Badgero appeared in court in Transylvania County on Aug. 1More >
