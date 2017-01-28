Lanes reopen on I-85 S in Greenville following rollover crash

Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Michael Noland)

Scene of rollover crash in Greenville on I-85. (Source: Dixie Cooper)

A car collision on Interstate 85 in Greenville closed two lanes Saturday afternoon, troopers report.

According to troopers, the incident occurred on I-85 S at Exit 51C - Woodruff Road. Two right lanes were closed for a few hours before reopening.

Viewer photos reveal a car overturned.

We are working to get more information on the victim's condition and crash details.

