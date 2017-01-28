Coroner: Man dies from heart attack while sail boat racing on La - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man dies from heart attack while sail boat racing on Lake Hartwell

Posted: Updated:
Officials on scene after man found unresponsive at Lake Hartwell. (Jan 28, 2017 FOX Carolina) Officials on scene after man found unresponsive at Lake Hartwell. (Jan 28, 2017 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has confirmed that a man has died after becoming unresponsive during a boating incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, three sail boats were racing on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County around 3 p.m. when one of the sail boats veered off.

The boat did not over turn and the man did not fall into the water, but he was unresponsive when emergency personnel attempted CPR, the DNR said.

The coroner confirmed Saturday evening that 54-year-old Michael Klootwyk of Spartanburg died from a heart attack during the incident.

