Snow and rain for some, not so much for others

Today will present a wide variety of weather scenarios depending on where you are across our area.

If you live along the NC/TN border you’ll be seeing light snow by early this afternoon which is why a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in those counties from noon today until noon Monday where 3-5 inches are possible.

The rest of the mountains and valleys in western North Carolina will see a rain/snow mix and will provide at least a snow dusting, if not a little more, so use caution if traveling up there today!

Here in the Upstate/NE Georgia it’ll be mostly dry with a little more cloud cover with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and highs in the 30s to near 40 to our north.

We’ll see more sun tomorrow with continuing cold weather before a better warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s in the Upstate and 50s in the mountains. Our next system moves in Friday into next weekend, which as of now, looks to bring a few rain chances to the Upstate and a rain/snow mix to the mountains. We’ll see if/how this changes in the coming days.

