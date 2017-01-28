Misunderstanding at root of Spartanburg restaurant sign causing online outrage

Several Upstate residents have shared concern after photos of a restaurant sign deemed offensive by many, began circulating online.

The owners of a Spartanburg restaurant posted a sign on their door that read, "HELP WANTED (Minorities Need Not Apply) (Las Minorias Necesitan No Aplica)."

But the owner told FOX Carolina, it’s all a huge misunderstanding.

The owner of the restaurant said her husband got the sign off Ebay. According to her, the sign was one of the cheaper ones.

After an online search, our team at FOX Carolina found that the sign was one of the top five to pop up under a search for "HELP WANTED" signs on Ebay, and was one of the lower priced options.

Restaurant employees say they would have brought the sign up to management if they had seen it, but they say they typically enter the building through the back, and the sign was posted on the front door.

The sign was only up for a few days before the store owner said she received a call Saturday morning about the sign, and immediately took it down.

The restaurant owner, who is originally from Korea, says she doesn't speak English very well and really didn't understand what the sign meant. Nevertheless, she offers her sincere apology to the community and all who were impacted by the misunderstanding.

